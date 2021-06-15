Sri Lanka's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 223,000

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 14 (ANI): As Sri Lanka reported over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's cumulative count of infections has surpassed 223,000 mark on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 223,638, with a total of 2,136 deaths, Xinhua reported.

The Health Ministry said that an average of 2,200 patients were being detected on a daily basis since the month of April and the country was in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.



The country is presently under a strict nationwide travel restriction to prevent a further spread.

The travel restriction which will be lifted on June 21 at 4:00 a.m. (local time).

In an aim to bring down the infection rate, the government has said that it is planning to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population by August or September this year, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

