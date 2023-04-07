Sri Lanka's State Minister of Defence, Indian High Commissioner visit Indian Navy ships amid ongoing maritime exercise SLINEX 2023

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka's State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Wednesday visited Indian Navy ships amid the ongoing maritime bilateral exercise SLINEX 2023.

During the visit, Tennakoon and Baglay were briefed about the indigenous capabilities of the Indian ships. The 10th edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is ongoing in Sri Lanka.

High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "Bridges of Friendship!!! SLINEX 2023: Day 3. High Commissioner and Hon'ble Minister @PremiTennakoon visited @indiannavy ships yesterday. They were briefed about the indigenous capabilities of these ships."



Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy organized a Yoga session at Galle Face. A cultural performance was organized at Viharmahadevi Park. The Indian Crew paid their respect at Sudarshanaramaya Temple, Pannipitiya on the auspicious Poya Day and gave donations for Temples and Schools in Sri Lanka.





High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "@indiannavy and @srilanka_navy organized a Yoga Session at Galle Face and Cultural Performance at Viharmahadevi Park. The ships were specially open for School Children."





In another tweet, the High Commission of India in Colombo wrote, "The Indian crew paid their respects at Sri Sudarshanaramaya Temple, Pannipitiya on the auspicious Poya Day, and gave donations for Temples and Schools in #SriLanka on behalf of @indiannavy."



Participants from Indian Navy, Sri Lankan Navy and Sri Lankan Air Force on Wednesday concluded Pre Sail Conference to gear up for Sea Phase scheduled to commence from April 6-8 off Colombo.

"@indiannavy, @srilanka_navy and @airforcelk concluded the Pre Sail Conference to gear up for Sea Phase from 6-8 April off Colombo. Subject Matter Experts' training progressed on key evolutions at Sea," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The exercise which began on April 3 features two phases - the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase, the Ministry of Defence said in the press release. The exercise was conducted in the Harbour Phase from April 3 - 5 followed by a Sea Phase from April 6-8.

Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan, an indigenous Kamorta class ASW corvette and INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel while SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara represent the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Indian Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, improving mutual understanding and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations."

It further said, "Professional, cultural and sporting events, as also social exchanges are planned during the harbour phase to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies." (ANI)

