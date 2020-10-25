Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 patients surpass 7,000

Colombo [Sir Lanka], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 7,153 on Saturday as the country recorded 865 patients on Friday, the highest number recorded in a single day, the government's information department said.

A majority of the patients who tested positive for the virus on Friday were from the Peliyagoda fish market cluster, which emerged earlier this week in capital Colombo after some workers in the market tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities said this cluster was linked to a larger cluster located in Minuwangoda on the outskirts of capital Colombo which came to light on Oct. 4 when a 39-year-old apparel factory worker and her 16-year-old daughter tested positive for the infection.



The health ministry said an investigation was ongoing to find out how this worker was infected but initial investigations revealed that it was related to a foreign contact.

The ministry further said the Minuwangoda cluster had led to several sub-clusters emerging in and around the capital and thousands of tests were ongoing to detect more patients.

The health ministry has made it a law for all citizens to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and keep hands sanitized. Anyone defying these rules will be fined 54 U.S. dollars or face up to six months in prison.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients reported to date, the health ministry's data showed that 3,644 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals. (ANI/Xinhua)

