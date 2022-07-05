Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha praises Dalai Lama, terms him 'universal icon of peace'

Lhasa [Tibet], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the 87th birthday of the Dalai Lama, Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha has praised the spiritual leader by highlighting his achievements for the Buddhist community amid continuous suppression by Chinese authorities in Tibet.

Tibetans across the world are set to celebrate the 87th birthday of the Dalai Lama on July 6.

Most Ven Waskaduwe Mahindawansa, the Mahanayake Thero of Sri Amarapura Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha in a statement has said that Dalai Lama urged to convey Buddhist teachings of non-violence, world peace and compassion through a journalist, he met after taking shelter in Dharmasala in 1960.

"There are two forces eternally fighting against each other in this world of ours. One force is the force that has the avenues, resources and power to recruit people to fight the other force. The other is the force of the common people at the receiving end. The clash is going on century after century and you know who will win finally. So, journalists, writers and poets should keep writing continuously to keep the world informed of this unfortunate phenomenon and for creating awareness in the minds of the global community" the spiritual leader had urged, according to the statement.

Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.

Moreover, he has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

China has always interfered in the matters of Tibet and has strongly condemned them from exercising their spiritual practices. It continues to sinicize Buddhism, recently by imposing a ban on sharing religious content on social media.



Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

In 1989, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in recognition of his non-violent campaign to end the Chine domination of Tibet.

"In our struggle for freedom, truth is the only weapon we possess," he had said on China's cruelty to a neighbour and fellow human.

Dalai Lama has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries which were destroyed by China and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing.

The tracing of the incarnations of the previous Dalai Lamas and prominent religious leaders stand proof of their deep faith and commitment on Buddhist concepts.

"But as a fifty-six-year-old, when I consider my experience during this present life and given my Buddhist beliefs, I have no difficulty accepting that I am spiritually connected both to the thirteen previous Dalai Lamas, to Chenrezig and to the Buddha himself," the spiritual leader had said as per the statement from the Mahanayake Thero of Sri Amarapura Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) gradually started initiating policies and rules concerning the reincarnation of Lamas which hurt Tibetan sentiments and religious beliefs. (ANI)

