Sriwijaya Air plane crashes in waters off Jakarta: Report

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 9 (ANI): The passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air, that lost contact soon after the takeoff, has crashed in water not far from Jakarta on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing local TV.

Human body parts and debris of the plane were found, Captain EKo Surya Hadi, commander of Trisula coast guard ship. The flight was carrying 59 passengers, including six children, reported Indonesian newspaper Republika.

Earlier it was reported, Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a Boeing 737-500.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

It was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan. (ANI)