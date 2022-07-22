Staff talks held between Indian Army, Royal Thai Army to boost defence cooperation

Bangkok [Thailand], July 22 (ANI): Fourth Army to Army Staff talks were held between the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army from July 19-22 to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations.

The staff talks were hosted by the Royal Thai Army at the heritage city of Ayuttaya situated 70 km North of Bangkok from July 19 to 22.

Three member Indian Army delegation was led by Maj Gen Anil K Kashid, ADG International Cooperation of the Indian Army and Maj Gen Thongchai Rodyoi from the Royal Thai Army.



Talks were conducted in a professional manner, in an extremely cordial environment and discussed the conduct of bilateral military exercise 'Maitree' between both Armies.

The talks also discussed enhancing training cooperation and a roadmap was prepared for defence cooperation activities between both Armies.

Indian Army Delegation during their four-day stay in Thailand conducted bilateral meetings with the Senior military Hierarchy at Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok.

Indian Army delegation also visited Command and Staff College Bangkok, Artillery Center and Artillery Division at Lopburi.

The delegation also interacted with the Ambassador of India, H.E. Suchitra Durai, and discussed defence cooperation between both militaries and ways to enhance defence cooperation and Make-in-India initiatives. (ANI)

