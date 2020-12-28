Step down before Jan 31 or we will march to Islamabad: PPP chairman to Imran Khan

Larkana [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Accusing the "puppet prime minister" Imran Khan of being ignorant of issues afflicting the country, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reiterated the demand made by the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking his resignation by January 31.

Addressing a rally commemorating the 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal was quoted by The Express Tribune as saying, "Imran Khan will be held accountable for unprecedented rise in the prices of essential commodities and making the lives of masses miserable."

"Puppet prime minister is not even cognisant of the issues being faced by the countrymen because he did not come into power through votes," Bilawal said adding that "If (PM) Imran does not resign by January 31 then we will march on Islamabad."

While remembering his mother Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal said that former prime minister's vision "lives on in the form of PDM as she had challenged the dictatorial forces".



"Benazir is alive today in the hearts of everyone, and those who clashed with her, their names are forgotten...Ziaul Haq's grave lies unattended, and General Pervez Musharraf is living a life of disgrace abroad," he said.

Recounting the struggles of his grandfather and his uncles, the PPP chairperson said that they had "sacrificed their lives" but "did not sway from their democratic beliefs", Geo News reported.

On his mother, the PPP chairman said, "Look at Benazir Bhutto's life, spent in the service of the people...Her vision lives on in the form of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as she had challenged the dictatorial forces that 'you can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can exile a man, but not an idea. You can kill a man, but not an idea'."

The PDM has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

