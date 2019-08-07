Still not decided to contest Presidential polls: Sirisena

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 7 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has said that he has not yet decided whether to contest or not in the presidential elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Sirisena made the statement while addressing the representatives of his party, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Daily Mirror reported.

The meeting was attended by a large number of former provincial council members, electoral organisers, and SLFP members.

At this discussion, former provincial council members stressed that SLFP should not join any alliance and a candidate of the party should contest in the event of Sirisena not contesting for the post.

The presidential elections in the island nation is scheduled to be held before December 9, 2019, as the incumbent president Sirisena's term of office will end on January 9, 2020. (ANI)

