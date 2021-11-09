Stoltenberg discussed border crisis with Polish President, reaffirmed NATO's support for Poland

Warsaw [Poland], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation at the border with Belarus with Polish President Andrzej Duda and reaffirmed NATO's support for Warsaw amid the migration crisis.



"Spoke with President @AndrzejDuda about the serious situation at #Poland's border. #Belarus using migrants as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable. #NATO stands in solidarity with Poland and all our Allies in the region," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"NATO is closely monitoring the situation. Poland keeps Allies and Partners informed," the Polish Permanent Delegation to NATO said. (ANI/Sputnik)

