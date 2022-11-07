"Stop abuse of power", Imran Khan urges Pak President after gun attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to the country's President Arif Alvi, asking him to act against the "abuse of power and violations of laws and Constitution."

This letter came in the wake of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan's life shot during his long march in Punjab Province's Wazirabad on Thursday. He has since held both the coalition government and military establishment responsible for the attack.

"No person or State institution can be above the law of the land. We have been seeing a massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within State organisations, including custodial torture and abductions all carried out with impunity. You hold the highest Office of State and I am requesting you to act now to stop the abuse of power and violations of our laws and of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental rights of every citizen," Khan wrote in a letter to Alvi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief appealed to Pakistan's President to take note of the serious wrongdoings that undermine the country's national security and to institute an inquiry to identify the guilty.

Referring to the last month's joint press conference by the Pak spymaster and the head of Pakistan military's media wing, he asked, "how the head of Pakistan's premier Intelligence Agency can do a public press conference; ii) how can two military bureaucrats do a highly political press conference?"



On Sunday, Imran Khan said the Punjab Police has refused to register an FIR against DG(C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer to probe the officer's alleged involvement in the assassination attempt.

In a press conference in Lahore, Imran Khan said, "Punjab Police said they are ready to register FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah but not against DG (C) ISI Faisal Naseer."

Imran Khan held the three men accountable for the attack during his long march.

"I fully believe these three have done this (attack) through a conspiracy. It's my right [to register case]. I'm the leader of the biggest political party and ex-PM and if I can't get his name in the FIR then I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?" Imran Khan said as per Dawn's transcript of his conference.

Imran Khan welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision of judicial inquiry into the assassination attempt, however, said, "when all the agencies come under the three people I've named, who will investigate?"

"How can we have an impartial and fair investigation? It can't happen. That's why I asked them to resign so the investigation can be fair," he said. (ANI)

