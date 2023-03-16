"Strict action if PTI workers continue violence": Pakistan police

Punjab [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): After failing to arrest Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab province Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar warned his party activists of tougher action if they continued to resort to violence in their attempt to prevent his team from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, The News International reported.

The IG further stated that the violent protesters would be apprehended with the help of CCTV footage as damaging public properties and setting police vehicles on fire came under the terrorism act and these protesters would be tried under that act.

The remarks came after the police failed to arrest Imran khan on Tuesday.

The IGP on Tuesday said Islamabad police under the leadership of DIG Operations ICT Shahzad Bukhari reached Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman for compliance with the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by additional sessions judge Zafar Iqba, according to The News International.

The Lahore police were told to accompany the Islamabad police team for compliance with the court orders, he added.

Anwar said as the police force reached the former prime minister's house situated in Zaman Park in Lahore, the protesters started pelting stones at the forces, leaving dozens of law enforcers of the Punjab police, including the DIG operations Islamabad, injured, reported The News International.

More personnel of the Punjab police were tasked to reach Zaman Park and help execute the court orders to arrest the PTI chairman, but the party workers attacked the law enforcers with sticks and pelted them with stones, leaving them injured.



In the latest development, the Lahore High Court stopped police operation to arrest Imran Khan till 10 am tomorrow at Zaman Park, reported Dawn.

This development comes after a day-long escalation continued between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies outside former prime minister Imran residence.

Sizeable contingents of police that were closing in on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park to arrest him for the last two days have started retreating.

PTI workers celebrated outside Zaman Park as law enforcement agencies pulled back. As per police, the court-ordered operation halted to accommodate Pakistan Super League matches, reported the Dawn.

"Police will not advance on Khan's residence until the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 cricket match is over," a source quoted police officials as saying.

Earlier, the court had instructed the Punjab inspector general, chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) head to appear in court by 3 pm, reported Dawn.

On Wednesday morning, Islamabad Police, backed by Punjab Police and Rangers, resumed efforts which began on Tuesday to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshkhana case. Imran skipped the indictment several times, which led to the judge issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers, who pelted stones at them. The police responded with volleys of tear gas. (ANI)

