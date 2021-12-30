Student killed, 13 injured in classroom roof collapse in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], December 30 (ANI): One student was killed and 13 others injured after the roof of a classroom collapsed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, local media reported on Thursday.



Pajhwok Afghan News, quoting Kandahar Education Department Spokesperson Nazar Mohammad Samimi, reported that the incident occurred in Al Noria Seminary today afternoon.

Citing an eyewitness and resident of the locality, the Afghan media outlet said that Hamza Al Noria Madrassa, where hundreds of children were studying, was functioning in an old house. (ANI)

