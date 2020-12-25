Student union of Nepal Communist Party faction stages protest in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 25 (ANI): Student union of ruling Nepal Communist Party (Dahal-Nepal) faction on Thursday evening staged a torch-light protest in Kathmandu against the dissolution of parliament.

Nearly 100 protestors marched on the street of Kathmandu and were consistently followed and chased by Nepal Police.



Protestors chanted slogans against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari deeming their move unconstitutional and demanded their resignation.

Amid increasing intra-party rift and to avert the vote-of-no-confidence, Oli had recommended dissolution of the lower house two years before its term was to end.

Leaders of both the faction have claimed their group to be the legitimate party and have filed applications with Election Commission. (ANI)

