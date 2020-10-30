Students, Jamaat-e-Islami members hold protest, ask Pakistan government to end ties with France

Swat [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): Students under the banner of Islamic Jamiat and members of some other organisations held a protest at Matta Bazaar in Swat Valley and demanded that Pakistan government should end its relations with France following French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks that concerned radical Islam.

They also hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for slamming French President.

Addressing the protest rally, Sanaullah Farooqi of Jamaat-e-Islami lauded Tayyip Erdogan for slamming French President over his remarks. "The steps taken by the Turkish President against France are praiseworthy," he said.



The speakers at the rally urged Muslims across Pakistan to boycott French products and demanded that the Pakistan government should end its diplomatic ties with the French government.

They accused Pakistan government of being "silent" and said it was "akin to performing the role of a slave".

They said that the French Ambassador to Pakistan should be sent back without delay. The students had assembled under the banner of Islamic Jamiat Students East.

A speaker at the rally said that there was a large population of Muslims in the world and there were Muslim rulers but there was "silence". "This silence is condemnable and because of this silence the Jewish countries are deliberately committing such actions," he said.

Last week Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris. (ANI)

