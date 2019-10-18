Representative Image
Representative Image

Students of Balochistan University continue protests against campus harassment

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:58 IST

Quetta [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Several student organisations under the banner of Students Educational Alliance on Thursday continued their protests for the fourth consecutive day over alleged harassment and blackmail of students by some officials of Balochistan University.

The demonstrators, who staged their protest outside the Quetta Press Club, alleged that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Balochistan (UoB) was responsible for the entire scandal as VC was the 'head of blackmailers and saviour of the culprits', reported Express Tribune.

The protesting students marched through the campus to put pressure on the officials to take action against the culprits.

Earlier on Wednesday, Professor Dr Kaleem Ullah Barech, representing the Academic Staff Association, while addressing a press conference, said: "The association has raised its voice against varsity administration, including its financial and ethical corruption, for last several years."

The scandal came to light about a month ago after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the reports of students being harassed at the varsity.

Later, FIA discovered that both male and female students were being blackmailed by some staff members through some 'objectionable' videos, recorded through CCTV cameras hidden at various spots on the campus including washrooms.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, who is also the chancellor of all provincial universities, on Thursday vowed to take strict action against those involved in the case.

"Whosoever found involved in demoralising educational structure in Balochistan will be brought to justice because the UoB's scandal has triggered anger in society," the governor said.

Urging the student organisations and teacher associations to refrain from provoking the society until completion of the FIA probe, he said: "The hooligans who harassed and blackmailed students would be dealt with strictly and punished for maligning the mother educational institution of Balochistan."

Condemning the scandal, Balochistan National Party's (BNP) Lashkari Raisani asked the Vice-Chancellor to resign. He also noted that the scandal had shaken the students' trust in educational institutions.

Taking cognizance, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has placed the issue on the agenda of VC's meeting to be held on October 21.

"The meeting will discuss existing regulations that address such acts as well as additional measures that might be needed to make university campuses safe and secure places. The university heads will also discuss the funding issues of the higher learning institutions," HEC said in a press release. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:58 IST

Afghan forces kill facilitator of Taliban explosions in Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Local media on Thursday reported that the Special Forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) killed Salahuddin alias Ibrahimi, a facilitator of Taliban explosions in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:52 IST

French Interior Ministry says 9/11-inspired attack foiled by...

France [Paris], Oct 18 (ANI): French intelligence officers have foiled a terror plot inspired by the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre in New York City, country's Interior Ministry said on Thursday

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:42 IST

Afghanistan Presidential election: EC will not announce results on Oct 19

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan Election Commission will not be able to announce the results of last month's presidential election on Saturday, as scheduled, because of delay in processing data from the biometric voter verification system, Election Commission Secretary Habib-ur-R

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:35 IST

India remains fastest-growing economy in present global...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): India remains the fastest growing economy in the world and the central government is making every effort to spur growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed the country's growth projecti

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:40 IST

Hoping to have trade deal with US soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Trade differences between India and the United States are narrowing, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, and expressed hope that the two countries will enter into a deal soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:17 IST

China's quarterly economic growth slows to record low of six per cent

Beijing [China], Oct 18 (ANI): Amid a trade war with the United States, China's economic growth dropped to a 27-year low in the third quarter of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:36 IST

Nelson Mandela's daughter begins new charge as S. Africa's...

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 18 (ANI): The late anti-apartheid activist and Nobel laureate, Nelson Mandela's daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini is now South Africa's newly appointed ambassador to South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:28 IST

Protests erupt in Lebanon over government's plan to impose new taxes

Beirut [Lebanon], Oct 18 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators on Thursday took to streets across Lebanon as a mark of protest over the government's plan to impose new taxes amid deteriorating economic conditions in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:20 IST

New Zealand to trial armed police patrols after Christchurch massacre

Wellington [New Zealand], Oct 18 (ANI): New Zealand officials said on Friday that armed police will patrol parts of the country in a trial project introduced in response to the Christchurch mosque attack that claimed the lives of 51 people earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 06:54 IST

No relief for Pakistan, FATF to announce decision on 'listing' today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): There seems to be no relief for Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that is all set to keep the country on its grey list till February 2020, with a formal announcement in this regard expected later today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 06:11 IST

Mick Mulvaney admits Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine into...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in a stunning admission on Thursday said that President Donald Trump froze nearly USD 400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:48 IST

Rick Perry set to resign as Trump's Energy Secretary over Ukraine scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday (local time) notified President Donald Trump that he intends to resign from his post soon.

Read More
iocl