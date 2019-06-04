Sudan: 5 killed as security forces open fire on protestors

Khartoum [Sudan], June 03 (ANI): Atleast five people were killed and several other suffered injuries as Sudan security forces opened fire at demostrators on Monday in an effort to end months-long sit-in outsite army headquaters.

Al Jazzera quoted the death toll confirmed by Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

Witnesses said that soldiers heavily armed used live ammunition against the protestors.

"We are being attacked by the Rapid Support Forces and the police," Mamadou Abozeid, a protester in Khartoum.

Thousands of protesters have been holding a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, for weeks, demanding the stepping down of Sudan's military leaders who seized power last month by overthrowing longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Some of them also expressed caution over the prospects for an agreement that would satisfy their demands.

Sudan's military leaders last week announced a power-sharing agreement with the opposition alliance for a three-year transition period to a civilian administration.



The army generals had initially insisted on a two-year transition period, while the protest leaders wanted four years. (ANI)

