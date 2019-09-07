Sudan welcomes African Union's decision to lift its membership suspension

Khartoum [Sudan], Sept 7 (Xinhua/ANI): Sudan on Friday welcomed the decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) to lift its membership suspension of the country.

"In the name of Sudan government and the people, the foreign ministry warmly welcomes the AU-PSC's decision to lift the suspension of Sudan's membership at the AU and end freezing its activities," the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

It reiterated the commitment of Sudan, as one the founders of the Organisation of African Unity, to the AU's overall goals.

The ministry expressed Sudan's belief in the collective African action as a means to achieve the goals of the peoples of the African continent in economic welfare, social development and democracy.

Earlier, the AU issued a decision to end the suspension of Sudan's membership hours after the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced the formation of a transitional cabinet.

On June 6, the AU had decided to suspend Sudan's membership and freeze all its activities until power was transferred to the civilians in the wake of the political crisis which also saw the ouster of long-time President Omar-al Bashir. (Xinhua/ANI)

