Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): At least four Afghan personnel were killed while 20 people were injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near a building in Ab Band district here on Saturday.
Quoting Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak, TOLOnews reported that the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Wardak added that the casualty figures may rise. (ANI)
Suicide bombing kills 4 personnel, injures 20 in Ghazni
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:38 IST
