Representative image
Representative image

Suicide bombing kills 4 personnel, injures 20 in Ghazni

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:38 IST

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): At least four Afghan personnel were killed while 20 people were injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near a building in Ab Band district here on Saturday.
Quoting Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak, TOLOnews reported that the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Wardak added that the casualty figures may rise. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:51 IST

LNA conducts airstrikes targeting Misrata near Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) attacked military targets in the north Libyan city of Misrata, a military source told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:23 IST

US approves sale of F-16 program support to Pak following...

Washington [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:21 IST

Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

Texas [USA], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:30 IST

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 27 (ANI): The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Batanes in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck off Batanes province of Philippines in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:46 IST

US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use $2.5bn in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The US Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to use USD 2.5 billion from the Department of Defence to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government argues is necessary to protect national security.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:16 IST

Saudi Arabia suspends visas to pilgrims from Congo fearing...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has suspended issuing visas to pilgrims from the Democratic Republic of the Congo over fears that Ebola could spread during next month's Hajj pilgrimage there.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 05:10 IST

114 killed in Bangladesh floods

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): At least 114 people have been killed due to excessive flooding triggered by incessant rains and a deluge from Himalayan rivers in India and Nepal, authorities said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:38 IST

Coast guards recover dozens of bodies of drowned migrants off...

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (ANI): The coast guards here on Friday recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants, a day after roughly 150 people, including women and children, went missing when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:10 IST

India calls for strong action against fugitive economic...

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India called for stronger actions against economic offenders and fugitives at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Minister's meeting here on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:02 IST

BRICS members unite to condemn terrorism in Foreign Ministers Meet

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India and other members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed and recognised terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:02 IST

Trump vows 'substantial reciprocal action' on France over taxing...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a tax targeting technology giants like Amazon and Google.

Read More
iocl