Super Junior confirms to make comeback in December with 11th full album

Seoul [South Korea], November 30 (ANI/Global Economic): Super Junior will make comeback on December 15 with their 11th full-length album Vol. 2. Super Junior will release their 11th full-length album Vol.2 "The Road: Celebration" on December 15 on various online music sites around the world.



Super Junior, which released the 11th full-length album Vol.1 "The Road: Keep on Going," has confirmed to make their comeback in December.

At 11 am on the 28th, the first teaser image was released on Super Junior's official SNS to announce the release date and album name. Super Junior's members are smiling in the photo that captures the year-end atmosphere. (ANI/Global Economic)

