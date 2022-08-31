Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to make landfall at Okinawa's main island

Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): Super Typhoon Hinnamnor which is threatening Japan and is 2022's strongest storm is expected to approach Okinawa's main island on Wednesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the storm has wind speed as high as 198 kilometres per hour near its centre, with gusts of up to 270 kilometres per hour, reported NHK World.

Typhoon Hinnamnor is bringing violent winds to parts of Okinawa, southwestern Japan, and is expected to approach the prefecture's main island later this week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Hinnamnor was advancing west-southwest over the seas off the island of Minami Daitojima in Okinawa Prefecture at 25 kilometres per hour as of 11 am on Wednesday, reported NHK World.

Powerful winds hit the Daitojima region early on Wednesday. Gusts of up to 174 kilometres per hour were observed at a local airport.



The typhoon is expected to develop further, and winds are forecast to intensity on Okinawa's main island and the Sakishima Islands through Thursday.

The seas in the Daitojima region are extremely rough. Weather officials forecast rough seas also around Okinawa's main island and the Amami region on Wednesday afternoon and on the Sakishima Islands on Thursday, reported NHK World.

The typhoon is likely to become stationary over the seas south of Okinawa on Friday and then move north to come closer again to the prefecture.

Officials are warning of violent winds and high waves while advising residents to stay alert for evacuation information issued by local municipalities.

Meanwhile, atmospheric conditions around Japan's main island of Honshu are unstable, as warm, moist air flows in from the south. Rain clouds are developing over some parts of the Tokai, Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, reported NHK World.

Rainfall during the 24-hour-period through Thursday morning is expected to reach up to 150 millimetres in Hokkaido, 120 millimetres in Tohoku, 100 millimetres in Tokai, and 80 millimetres in the Kansai region.

Officials are warning of mudslides, flooding of low-lying areas and swelling rivers. (ANI)

