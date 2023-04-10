"Supporting Ukraine is only right choice for true Vishwaguru": Ukraine First Deputy Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Supporting Ukraine is the "only right choice" for true Vishwaguru, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova who arrived in India on Monday.

Dzhaparova tweeted, "Happy to visit India -the land that gave birth to many sages, saints and gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we've got a very clear picture: aggressor against innocent victim. Supporting Ukraine is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru."

During her four-day visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma, during which both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first official visit of the East European country since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year.

The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri during the visit, according to the external affairs ministry.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that Russia- Ukraine conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and that "India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts."

He has spoken to both Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladamir Putin several times since the start of the conflict.

Earlier, while holding a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi said, "From the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has clarified that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogues and diplomacy. And India is fully ready to contribute to any peace process."

In September 2022, during the bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, PM Modi said, "Today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers.

"Today's era isn't of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," the Prime Minister said.

"We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia & Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," he added. (ANI)

