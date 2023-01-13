Suriname President, BJP Chief talk about contribution of diaspora

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda met at the BJP Headquarters on Friday, and talked about the contribution of the diaspora, according to a press release by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Hon'ble President of Suriname, H.E. Shri Chandrikapersad Santokhi met Bharatiya Janata Party National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda at the BJP HQ the in the evening on January 13, i.e. Friday," the BJP press release read.

According to the release, the BJP National President welcomed the Suriname President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and other delegates to the party office. Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge and Shri Anil Baluni, National Media Head of BJP were also present during the meeting between Chandrikapersad Santokhi and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Both leaders talked about the contribution of the diaspora. Nadda explained in detail how the coordination of the party and the government takes place. Further, he explained how the cascade of communication from top to booth level and from booth to national leadership is functioning in the party.

Suriname's President emphasized that different countries should focus on learning the Hindi language, Indian traditions and culture, according to the BJP release.



"Suriname's President explained the challenges to his country due to COVID and how he has brought out his country from the crisis. He also said that his party can take several messages from the world's largest party on how to run a pro-people ruling party," the release read.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He is the Chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname and has earlier served as minister of Justice and police from 2005-10.

He has also served as Chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in the year 2022. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held at Indore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging discussions with Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Santokhi on the margins of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention.

At the 17th PBD convention held in Indore to honour persons of Indian origin for their outstanding achievements, Guyana President was the chief guest while Suriname President was the special guest of honour.

President Droupadi Murmu met the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

President Murmu said that it is heartening to see his participation in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as she happily noted that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India, an official statement read. (ANI)

