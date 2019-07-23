United States President Donald Trump (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (File photo)
United States President Donald Trump (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (File photo)

Surprised by India's reaction: Imran Khan on Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:44 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he is "surprised" by India">India's action">reaction to Donald Trump's offer to play a role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad.
"Surprised by action">reaction of India">India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India">India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution," Khan wrote on Twitter.Trump, during a meeting with Khan at the White House on Monday, had said that he would love to act as a mediator between India">India and Pakistan on the Kashmir Issue and that a request for the same had been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trump's claim of such a request being made was rejected External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament. He emphasised that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.
In a couple of other tweets on Tuesday, Khan assured Trump that Pakistan would do everything in its power to facilitate Afghan peace process aimed at bringing lasting peace in the country engulfed in a war for 18 years.
He thanked the US President for his "gracious hospitality, as well as for understanding Pakistan's point of view and the "wonderful way of putting entire delegation at ease".
"I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after 4 decades of conflict," the Tweet read.
"I want to thank President Trump for his warm & gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan's point of view & his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease. Appreciate the President taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters," Khan added.
Khan tweet 2.JPG" alt="" />

Imran Khan was on a three-day visit to the US, during which he held talks with President Trump at the White House on Monday. The talks had touched upon a range of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan as well as the cancellation of US aid amounting to USD 1.3 billion to Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:48 IST

IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

Washington DC [India], July 23 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:12 IST

Trump gifts cricket bat to Khan, accepts invite to visit Pak

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Donald Trump presented Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with a cricket bat, along with a picture of former US president Dwight Eisenhower during the meeting at the White House here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:57 IST

Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of Britain after defeating Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative party's leadership contest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:46 IST

Afghanistan demands clarification on Trump's remarks

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan on Tuesday sought clarification on US President Donald Trump's statements regarding their nation, which were made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:27 IST

Bilaterally there will never be resolution of Kashmir issue: Pak PM

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told an American news outlet that there will never be a resolution to the Kashmir issue bilaterally and asserted that the US and President Trump can play a "big part" in mediation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:24 IST

N Korean state media releases pictures of Kim inspecting...

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 23 (ANI): North Korean state media on Tuesday released images showing its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting what is touted to be a submarine in the making at a warehouse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:23 IST

South Korean fighter jets fire warning shots at Russian military aircraft

Seoul [South Korea], July 23 (ANI): South Korean fighter jets on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft after it allegedly violated the country's airspace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:27 IST

Pakistan China's vassal, Khan is Xi's jester, says ex-Pentagon official

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): An ex-Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, warned the United States against falling prey to Pakistan's latest bid to revive relations, stating that the South Asian country's Prime Minister Imran Khan did not seek a new partnership, but aimed at continuing a pattern of dup

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:50 IST

Pak was subversive, going against us: Trump on cancelled $1.3bn aid

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, US President Donald Trump strongly criticised Islamabad for its behaviour which led to the cancellation of US aid amounting to USD 1.3 billion to the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:02 IST

US lawmaker tells Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure for...

New York [USA], July 23 (ANI): US Representative and Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot L. Engel, on Monday told Pakistan to first take "concrete and irreversible steps to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure" on its soil to hold "meaningful" dialogue with India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:02 IST

Washington Post dedicates entire supplement highlighting...

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): As minorities group of Pakistan held multiple demonstrations outside the White House to protest against the oppression by Islamabad, the US media widely covered their dissent, with Washington Post dedicating an entire supplement highlighting issues that minorities in Ka

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:08 IST

Kashmir is a bilateral issue, US ready to assist: State Dept

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Hours after President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for third-party mediation on Kashmir issue, US State Department on Monday said that the matter is a bilateral issue concerning Islamabad and New Delhi, however, Washington is "re

Read More
iocl