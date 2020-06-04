New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Sushil Kumar Singhal has been appointed as the next Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea.
He is presently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
According to a statement by the MEA, Singhal is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
Sushil Kumar Singhal appointed India's next High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:14 IST
