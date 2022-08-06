Suspect of kindergarten attack in China held: Police authorities

Beijing [China], August 6 (ANI): Authorities in China said that they have detained a man who attacked a kindergarten in Jiangxi province, in which three people were killed and six others were injured.

Earlier this week, a man allegedly attacked a kindergarten in Anfu county in the city of Ji'an. China Daily reported quoting Anfu public security bureau that they apprehended the 48-year-old man named Liu Xiaohui at 10:50 pm on Wednesday.

The attack took place at a private kindergarten in Anfu county of Ji'an in southeast China's Jiangxi province, at 10:22 am.

Notably, China has seen a number of attacks on schools in recent years.



In 2020, a school security guard stabbed 39 children and staff in a kindergarten in the Guangxi region.

Last year, an unidentified person staged a knife attack on a kindergarten in China's southern Guangxi autonomous region, leaving 16 children and two nursery teachers injured.

In 2018, a woman armed with a kitchen knife injured 14 children in the city of Chongqing.

Meanwhile, in another stabbing attack last year, as many as five people were killed and another 15 were wounded in China's Anhui province. (ANI)

