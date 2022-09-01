Sustainability requires coordinated action for global commons: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav while attending the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers Meeting (JECMM) held at Bali, Indonesia noted that sustainability requires coordinated action for the global commons.

Speaking on the concluding day of the G20 meeting, the Union Minister underlined the need to work together for stronger recovery and resilience across the globe, leaving no one behind especially the most vulnerable sections of society. He reminded the gathering that it is at the heart of the 2030 agenda of sustainable development.

Yadav stated that sustainable recovery should also lead toward Sustainable Development Goals. In his address, he stressed that while climate change is a global phenomenon, its negative impacts are more severely felt by the poor and vulnerable, especially in developing countries.

"There is high dependence on Natural resources but the capacity to cope with climate variability and extreme is limited. The climate change phenomenon is deeply unfair. Those who contributed least to it from developing countries will be most severely hit by the impact of Global warming," a government press release said.

"Any initiative to address the contemporary environmental challenge should therefore be on the basis of Equity and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities & Respective Capabilities in the light of the national circumstances and priorities," it added.



Minister Yadav informed the gathering that India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, culminating in the G20 summit in 2023. As under the Indonesian Presidency, there shall be meetings side events, workshops, seminars, and site visits across different cities in India during G20 Presidency.

Yadav told the gathering that while addressing the World Leaders Summit at COP 26 in November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new mantra for sustainable development i.e. LiFE- Lifestyle For Environment.

"LiFE as a global movement is needed today to move away from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation. India's effort towards clean energy and energy security low carbon and efficient industrial growth, sustainable agriculture and low carbon living affirm our commitment to a transformative shift towards a sustainable lifestyle for all." he said.

Union Minister further said that there is a need to redefine prosperity to ensure an affordable, servable and sustainable lifestyle for all. He concluded by emphasising that sustainability requires coordinated action for the global commons. India stands for a 'whole of the world' approach that recognizes the interdependence of countries, economies and communities.

In the end, Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change extended his heartfelt and warm invitation to all the G20 countries for the next Environment Deputies Meeting and Climate Sustainability Working Group-related events during India's G20 Presidency. (ANI)

