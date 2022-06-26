Sustainable climate practices a part of the lives of Indians: PM Modi in Munich

Munich [Germany], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said sustainable climate practices have become a part of the lives of India's people and climate change is just not a matter of policies in the country. The youth are investing in Electric Vehicles and other similar pro-climate technologies.

"Sustainable climate practices have become a part of the lives of India's people. The youth of India are investing in EVs and other similar pro-climate technologies. We have made over 10 crore toilets in the country. Now people understand their duty to keep the country clean," PM said while addressing the Indian diaspora community programme in Munich.

The Prime Minister said that India is now no longer lamenting over global problems, but is leading the charge and providing sustainable solutions to the world.

He reiterated India's achievement of the 10 per cent ethanol blending target in petrol, five months ahead of the schedule, saying, "We had put an ambitious target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol. We achieved this five months before the target."

He said, "India, in 2016 decided that by 2030, out of the total electricity production, 40 per cent of it will be from non-fossil fuel. We are 8 years away from 2030, but India has already achieved this goal."

"India is breaking its old records as it is dedicated to achieving its goals within set targets. India is now ready for progress, for development, and for the fulfilment of its dreams," PM added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Munich on Sunday where he will be staying during his trip.



"Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan reverberated at the hotel premises as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived in Munich today to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

"Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines," the MEA said.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

