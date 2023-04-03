Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center organises interaction with Indian film director, actor Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 3 (ANI): Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center (SVCC) on Sunday organized an interaction with renowned Indian film director and actor Chandraprakash Dwivedi at the Hotel Himalaya, Kupandole, Nepal.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an actor, film director and screenwriter best known for directing the 1991 television epic Chanakya in which he also played the title role of ancient India and preeminent strategist Chanakya, read a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal.

He is also known for directing the movie Pinjar (2003), television series Upanishad Ganga (2012) and Surajya Sanhita (2019), and most recently, the movie Samrat Prithviraj (2022).



Dwivedi at the event was in conversation with Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre Asawari Bapat to discuss Dwivedi's perspective on film-making and his experiences spanning over three decades.

Dwivedi also elaborated on the relevance of philosophical contribution of Chanakya (also called Kautilya or Vishnugupta) in today's world.

The event was attended by noted Nepali filmmakers, actors, theatre artists, and media representatives. (ANI)

