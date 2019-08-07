Former EAM Sushma Swaraj (L) with the Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay R Kudashev (R) (file photo)
Former EAM Sushma Swaraj (L) with the Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay R Kudashev (R) (file photo)

Swaraj was sincere, true friend of Russia: Ambassador

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj was a sincere and true friend of Russia, said Nikolay R Kudashev, the country's Ambassador to India while reacting to the BJP leader's demise.
Swaraj was rushed to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night, where she breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest.
"With a feeling of deep sorrow, we came to know about the premature passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Please accept my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss of your predecessor, India's outstanding politician and diplomat," Kudashev stated.
"She was well known in Russia as steadfast defender and promoter of international interests of India and its global power reputation. She was a sincere and true friend of Russia, greatly contributing to the strengthening of our special and privileged strategic partnership. She will always dwell in our hearts and memories. May her soul rest in peace," the diplomat added.
Several politicians, leaders and diplomats reached the former EAM's residence here on Wednesday to pay their last respects, including the Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau and the Israeli Ambassador, Ron Malka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also reached the leader's home, was seen holding back his tears while expressing condolences to her daughter Bansuri Swaraj.
"I convey my condolences on behalf of people & the state of Israel. It is a great loss. She was a great friend of Israel. She played a big role in the remarkable progress in Israel-India relationship," Malka told ANI after paying his respects.
"The government and people of Vietnam would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of India and the BJP party for the great loss of madam former union foreign minister. We are grateful for her great contribution to strengthening the relationship between Vietnam and India," the Vietnamese diplomat told ANI.
A Bhutanese delegation also paid their obeisance to the late leader on Wednesday.
"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of India's former Minister of External Affairs, Ms Sushma Swaraj. I had the good fortune of engaging with her during my tenure as President. She was an exemplary role model for her contemporaries. My thoughts and prayers are with her family," tweeted former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Wednesday tweeted, "Sad to learn about the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to #China-#India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family."
The Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, also paid his respect to the former EAM on Twitter.
"Condolences to the family of Smt Sushma Swaraj, ll miss twitter melee with her, she was a giant in her own right, RIP," he tweeted, even though he faced severe backlash from Pakistani citizens for doing so. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:30 IST

Polio cases on the rise in Pakistan, 5 more victims confirmed

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan has seen a drastic surge in polio cases this year, with five more children being affected with the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:19 IST

US urges Pak to show action against proscribed outfits to secure...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): The United States has urged Pakistan to show tangible and satisfactory actions against all proscribed organisations and their leaderships so that more countries could support its case to move out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:37 IST

95 injured in Kabul attack, Taliban claims responsibility

Kabul [Afghanista], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 95 people, including women and children, were wounded in the car bombing which targetted the police district six (PD6) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:30 IST

34 people injured after Kabul PD6 HQ targeted by car bombing

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 34 people were wounded after a car bombing targeted the police district six (PD6) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:16 IST

Have evidence that John Bolton masterminded 2018 murder attempt,...

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made startling allegations against US National Security Adviser John Bolton, claiming that the American official had masterminded an assassination attempt on his life last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:45 IST

Islamic State has up to 18,000 terrorists in Iraq, Syria: USA

Washington [USA], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has said that terror group Islamic State (ISIS) has about 14,000 to 18,000 terrorists operating in Syria and Iraq.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:05 IST

'Leaving behind indelible memories' - Condolences continue...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continued to pour in from all quarters as the world woke up to the shocking news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:33 IST

Mozambique govt, former rebel group ink peace deal

Maputo [Mozambique], Aug 7 (ANI): The Mozambican government and Renamo, a former rebel group signed a landmark peace deal here on Tuesday, ending decades of a brutal civil war in the southern African country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:23 IST

New, serious attack: Venezuela on order over freezing of assets in US

Caracas [Venzuela], Aug 7 (ANI): The Venezuelan government on Tuesday slammed the Donald Trump administration's move to freeze all its assets in the US, saying it is a "new and serious attack" and yet another series of "arbitrary measures of economic terrorism" against the Latin American country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:02 IST

Imran Khan to chair NSC meet over abrogation of Art 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair another meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in light of the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, according to Geo News.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:48 IST

Iran calls for freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran [Iran], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Iran is urging the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:33 IST

World dignitaries pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 : Condolences continued to pour in from world dignitaries for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More
iocl