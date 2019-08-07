Swaraj was sincere, true friend of Russia: Ambassador

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj was a sincere and true friend of Russia, said Nikolay R Kudashev, the country's Ambassador to India while reacting to the BJP leader's demise.

Swaraj was rushed to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night, where she breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"With a feeling of deep sorrow, we came to know about the premature passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Please accept my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss of your predecessor, India's outstanding politician and diplomat," Kudashev stated.

"She was well known in Russia as steadfast defender and promoter of international interests of India and its global power reputation. She was a sincere and true friend of Russia, greatly contributing to the strengthening of our special and privileged strategic partnership. She will always dwell in our hearts and memories. May her soul rest in peace," the diplomat added.

Several politicians, leaders and diplomats reached the former EAM's residence here on Wednesday to pay their last respects, including the Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau and the Israeli Ambassador, Ron Malka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also reached the leader's home, was seen holding back his tears while expressing condolences to her daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

"I convey my condolences on behalf of people & the state of Israel. It is a great loss. She was a great friend of Israel. She played a big role in the remarkable progress in Israel-India relationship," Malka told ANI after paying his respects.

"The government and people of Vietnam would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of India and the BJP party for the great loss of madam former union foreign minister. We are grateful for her great contribution to strengthening the relationship between Vietnam and India," the Vietnamese diplomat told ANI.

A Bhutanese delegation also paid their obeisance to the late leader on Wednesday.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of India's former Minister of External Affairs, Ms Sushma Swaraj. I had the good fortune of engaging with her during my tenure as President. She was an exemplary role model for her contemporaries. My thoughts and prayers are with her family," tweeted former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Wednesday tweeted, "Sad to learn about the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to #China-#India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family."

The Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, also paid his respect to the former EAM on Twitter.

"Condolences to the family of Smt Sushma Swaraj, ll miss twitter melee with her, she was a giant in her own right, RIP," he tweeted, even though he faced severe backlash from Pakistani citizens for doing so. (ANI)

