Swedish King, Queen pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi [India], Nov 02 (ANI): Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath on Monday paid tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti.

The royal couple also visited the Red Fort which was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the mid-17th century.

Hubertus and Sommerlath, earlier in the day, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath also paid a visit to Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

They were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and were received by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

The couple, on Tuesday, is slated to take part in a programme on 'Tackling emissions and air pollution' at India Habitat Centre here.

On Wednesday, the dignitaries will emplane for Mumbai and meet the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and will embark for Dehradun the next day to visit Ram Jhula Bridge and Bathing Ghat in Uttarakhand.

Moreover, they will inaugurate the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant in Haridwar the same day. Concluding their visit, the couple will emplane for New Delhi on Friday and thereafter will leave for Stockholm.

This will be King Gustaf's third visit to India. As per MEA, several documents on furthering bilateral engagement are likely to be signed during the visit.

India and Sweden had a bilateral trade turnover of USD 3.37 billion in 2018 and cumulative investments of about USD 2.5 billion since 2000.

Bilateral relations between India and Sweden are friendly and based on principles of democracy and transparency, right to freedom, and rule of law.

Regular interactions in political, business, scientific and academic spheres have provided dynamism to the bilateral ties of the two countries. (ANI)

