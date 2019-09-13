Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, Lakhu Luhana speaking to ANI in Geneva.
Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, Lakhu Luhana speaking to ANI in Geneva.

Switzerland: World Sindhi Congress urges UNHRC to suspend Pak membership until it stops atrocities against minorities

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 04:21 IST

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Condemning Pakistan for killings and enforced disappearances of the activists and minorities in Sindh, World Sindhi Congress on Thursday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC">UNHRC) to suspend Islamabad membership until all the abducted people are freed and violence against religious minorities ends.
"There is no other country in the world whose military has got Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department. It is only one country--Pakistan. Pakistan is committing one of the worst's atrocities that humankind has ever seen," Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, Lakhu Luhana told ANI on the sidelines of an event during the ongoing 42nd session of the Human Rights Council.
"They (Pak) want resources and land of Sindh but not the people of Sindh. They are abducting political activists, forcing minorities to leave, taking decisions against historical rights of Sindhi people, creating social and civil conflicts. We demanded today from the international community to press upon Pakistan and UNHRC">UNHRC should suspend its membership until all the abducted are freed until they stop the violence against religious minorities," he added.
For long, Pakistan's establishment has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.
According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, about 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014. Most of them are still unresolved.
Independent local and international human rights organisations put the numbers much higher. Around 20,000 have reportedly been abducted only from Balochistan, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.
Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple interviews about the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible.
Last month, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada had raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan and slammed the two Asian nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities.
During the meet on Safety of Religious Minorities, the US, UK and Canada expressed concerns over the increasing, widespread and undue restrictions on religious freedom in the two countries. They also highlighted the discrimination suffered by the Uyghur community in China and of Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:01 IST

Hong Kong: IHRC expresses concerns over Pak's 'malicious' action...

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (ANI): International Human Right Council of Hong Kong has expressed concern over "malicious and unlawful actions" of Pakistan against Human Right activist Abdul Baseer Naveed who has been rendered stateless after Islamabad deprived him of his passport, freedom of movement and right

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

UNPO urges EU to designate Pak as violator of religious freedom

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) on Thursday urged the European Union to designate Islamabad as a violator of religious freedom.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:06 IST

Comoros: Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar meets President...

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:12 IST

Pak's plan for federal control over Karachi faces backlash,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): As Pakistan government is planning to take over the control of administrative affairs of Karachi, it has received fierce opposition from social media users across the country with people calling for a separate nation for Sindhis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:21 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK meets UP minister Satish Mahana

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam met Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Satish Mahana here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:59 IST

Pradhan meets GECF Secretary-General, discusses trends in global...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury P. Sentyurin and discussed trends in global gas markets and energy transition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

India, Thailand joint military exercise from September 16

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): MAITREE, the joint military exercise between India and Thailand, will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi, in Meghalaya, from September 16 to 29.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

In Qatar, Dharmendra Pradhan discusses strengthening cooperation...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy and CEO Qatar Petroleum, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Opportunities immense for India, Switzerland to collaborate in...

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that there are opportunities for India and Switzerland to collaborate and connect in various sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:04 IST

Pak's gray listing expected to move to Black List by FATF in October

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Media reports quoting a Pakistan official indicate that Pakistan's evaluation by the Asia Pacific Joint Group in Bangkok this week did not match up to its expectations. The unidentified official indicated that the group asked complex questions and did not seem to be sa

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:03 IST

Important to note how matter got resolved quickly: MEA on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the standoff between its troops and their Chinese counterparts in Ladakh was resolved due to established mechanisms between the two countries and underlined it was important to note that the matter was resolved "quickly".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:52 IST

India raises Pak-sponsored terrorism in J-K with UNHRC chief

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the issue of Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir thro

Read More
iocl