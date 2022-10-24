Sydney Opera House lights up on Diwali after a 'Viraat' Sunday

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Sydney Opera House lit up on Sunday after several world leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival across the world.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement on Monday calling Diwali "A season of reflection and renewal".

"May this Deepawali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he said.

https://twitter.com/AlboMP/status/1584372650595393536?s=20&t=9bcq-NZEYOcrsq8ShxlmBg

Earlier today, the Sydney Opera House in Australia also lit up on the occasion of Diwali after a "Viraat" Sunday, giving a cricketing reference to India's four-wicket win over Pakistan yesterday guided by Virat Kohli, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The Consulate General of India tweeted saying "After a Viraat Sunday, Sydney all geared up to witness Grand Diwali".

https://twitter.com/cgisydney/status/1584479416914436096?s=20&t=9bcq-NZEYOcrsq8ShxlmBg

Another Diwali wish with a cricketing reference came from Google CEO Sundar Pichai who celebrated Diwali by watching 'the last three overs again'.

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/sundarpichai/status/1584382062282256384?s=20&t=9bcq-NZEYOcrsq8ShxlmBg

in another remarkable development on Friday, New York mayor Eric Adams announced that Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023.



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter on Monday to wish the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.

"Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali , the festival of lights. May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world!" he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1584410854485012480?s=20&t=9bcq-NZEYOcrsq8ShxlmBg

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also released a video to wish everyone celebrating the "Festival of Lights" in Canada and around the world.

"Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, right over wrong and the power of freedom, hope and knowledge," he said.

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also wished everyone in the UK and worldwide a joyful Diwali and 'Bandi Chhor Divas'.

"I wish you all peace and prosperity and a very Happy Diwali," she said.

https://twitter.com/10DowningStreet/status/1584504382707507200?s=20&t=9bcq-NZEYOcrsq8ShxlmBg

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Indians on the occasion of Diwali.

"Wishing a #HappyDiwali to my dear friend@NarendraModiand all the people of India! May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. smst bhaartvaasiyoN ko #diipaavlii ke paavn avsr pr haardik shubhkaamnaaeN / " he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/yairlapid/status/1584487222577082368?s=20&t=9bcq-NZEYOcrsq8ShxlmBg

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights. (ANI)

