Syria: 22 civilians killed in air raids in Idlib province

Damascus [Syria], Dec 18 (ANI): At least 22 civilians, including several children, have been killed in northwest Syria as Russian and government forces launched a series of air raids which targeted a dozen towns and villages in Maaret al-Numaan district, Idlib province.

Al Jazeera quoted the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as White Helmets as saying that the attacks on Tuesday targeted a dozen towns and villages in Maaret al-Numaan district, Idlib province, causing civilians to flee en masse towards Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps near the Turkish border.

It also cited Ahmed Sheikho, a spokesperson for the Civil Defence, as saying that nine people were killed in the town of Tal Mannis, six were killed in Bidama and five others were killed in Maasaran. One person each were killed in al-Kanayes and Maar Shamshah.

In its report, Al Jazeera stated that in April, Syrian government forces and its allies had launched a ground and aerial offensive on northwest Syria, the last rebel-held territory in the country. (ANI)

