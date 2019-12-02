Syria repel drone attack near Hama airport

Moscow [Russia], Dec 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The Syrian air defence forces on Sunday repelled a drone attack, staged by terrorists near the Hama airport, state-run news agency SANA reported.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The military conflict, which has been raging in Syria since 2011, significantly de-escalated this year.

The main priority of the Syrian government and guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire -- Russia, Turkey and Iran -- is now to ensure the safe return of refugees and a political settlement. (Sputnik/ANI)

