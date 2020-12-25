Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack in Masyaf

Damascus [Syria], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Syrian air defenses responded to a fresh Israeli missile attack that targeted the western Masyaf area in Hama Governorate after midnight Thursday, Syrian state TV reported.

The TV aired footage of the air defenses intercepting Israeli missiles in the sky over Masyaf.

The Syrian Army said in a statement that the Israeli missile attack was launched from the Libyan capital city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, adding that the Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.



While the military statement did not name the exact target, the pro-government Sham FM radio said the attack targeted the vicinity of a scientific research center in Masyaf with no reports on casualties yet.

The center has repeatedly been targeted by Israeli missile strikes.

Explosions were heard in Syria's central region, state TV reported earlier. (ANI/Xinhua)

