Taiwan: 10 rescued in military helicopter crash, 3 still missing

Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 2 (ANI): Authorities here on Thursday said that 10 people have been rescued after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan.
Three persons are still missing and authorities are carrying out a search operation, Sputnik reported.
Earlier, communication had been lost with UH-60 Balck Hawk helicopter that carried Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming and other senior military officials. It is not clear whether Shen is among the rescued or not.
The helicopter made the crash landing at about 9:00 am in a mountainous area near Yilan City.
The cause of the incident remains unknown. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:40 IST
