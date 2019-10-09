Taiwan deports Chinese tourist for tearing down posters supporting Hong Kong protests

Taipei [Taiwan], Oct 9 (ANI): Taiwan's immigration department on Wednesday said that it had expelled a Chinese tourist named Li Shaodong for tearing down posters that supported Hong Kong protests from a 'Lennon Wall' at the National Taiwan University here.

Apart from being deported for violating visa terms, Li was also banned from entering the region for a period of five years, according to the South China Morning Post.

The walls have mostly come up across Taiwan and feature messages of support for the protests in Hong Kong. However, the walls have also become venues where several clashes having taken place between groups supporting and opposing the Hong Kong protests.

The incident marks the first time Taipei has expelled a Chinese tourist due to actions related to the protests in Hong Kong.

China has recently come under criticism for its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its handling of Turkish-origin Uighurs in the autonomous Xinjiang province.

Countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia have stayed mum on the persecution of the Uighur Muslims.

Even India has been silent despite China harping about the alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir. The US, on the other hand, has urged Pakistan to speak up but has had no effect.

The protests in Hong Kong are currently in their 18th week. The movement was triggered by a now-shelved extradition bill which would allow China to extradite suspects to face trial in the mainland.

Even though the bill has been suspended, the protests have continued and taken on a pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have set out five demands, including the release of detained demonstrators and an inquiry into alleged police brutality. Recurrent calls have also been made for the resignation of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (ANI)

