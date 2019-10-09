Flag of Taiwan (representative image)
Flag of Taiwan (representative image)

Taiwan deports Chinese tourist for tearing down posters supporting Hong Kong protests

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:28 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], Oct 9 (ANI): Taiwan's immigration department on Wednesday said that it had expelled a Chinese tourist named Li Shaodong for tearing down posters that supported Hong Kong protests from a 'Lennon Wall' at the National Taiwan University here.
Apart from being deported for violating visa terms, Li was also banned from entering the region for a period of five years, according to the South China Morning Post.
The walls have mostly come up across Taiwan and feature messages of support for the protests in Hong Kong. However, the walls have also become venues where several clashes having taken place between groups supporting and opposing the Hong Kong protests.
The incident marks the first time Taipei has expelled a Chinese tourist due to actions related to the protests in Hong Kong.
China has recently come under criticism for its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its handling of Turkish-origin Uighurs in the autonomous Xinjiang province.
Countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia have stayed mum on the persecution of the Uighur Muslims.
Even India has been silent despite China harping about the alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir. The US, on the other hand, has urged Pakistan to speak up but has had no effect.
The protests in Hong Kong are currently in their 18th week. The movement was triggered by a now-shelved extradition bill which would allow China to extradite suspects to face trial in the mainland.
Even though the bill has been suspended, the protests have continued and taken on a pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have set out five demands, including the release of detained demonstrators and an inquiry into alleged police brutality. Recurrent calls have also been made for the resignation of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:27 IST

India tells China, Pakistan not to comment on its internal affairs

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): India on Wednesday took exception to references concerning Kashmir following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said it is not for other countries to comment on "internal affairs of India".

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:14 IST

Asian Development Bank approves lending 2.7 billion dollars to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 9 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2.7 billion lending programme which will provide $ 2.7 billion in approved financing to Pakistan during the outgoing calendar year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:08 IST

Germany: One detained in connection with shooting near synagogue in Halle

Halle [Germany], Oct 9 (ANI): German police have detained one person in connection with a shooting incident near a synagogue here on Wednesday afternoon, Sputnik news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Pakistan: 879 electrocuted near state-owned power companies in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 9 (ANI): A total of 879 people have died of electrocution in the vicinity of state-owned power distribution companies in the last five years in different parts of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:58 IST

No agreements to be inked during Modi- Xi informal summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Chennai from October 11-12 for the second informal summit between India and China, there will no specific agenda.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:30 IST

Attackers flee after killing 2 people in Germany's Halle: Police

Halle [Germany], Oct 9 (Sputnik/ANI): An attack in the German city of Halle on Wednesday left two people dead, as per the local police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:12 IST

Vice President to pay five-day visit to Comoros, Sierra Leone from Oct 10

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will embark on a five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone on October 10, in what would be the first high-level visit from India to the two African countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:04 IST

Cases against participants of unauthorized Moscow rallies not...

Moscow [Russia], Oct 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The Kremlin does not think that the cases against the participants of the unauthorized rallies that swept Moscow this summer were politically motivated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:56 IST

India, France agree to expand scope, complexity of existing...

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): India and France have agreed to expand the scope and complexity of the existing regular bilateral joint exercises like Shakti, Varuna, and Garuda.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:51 IST

One killed in shooting near synagogue in Germany

Halle [Germany], Oct 9 (ANI): At least one person was killed in a shooting incident near a synagogue in the German city of Halle on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:42 IST

Japanese tourists' first trip to contested Kuril Islands postponed: Tokyo

Moscow [Russia], Oct 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The first pilot trip of Japanese tourists to the contested Kuril Islands, which was planned for October 11-16, has been postponed until late October-early November, the Consulate General of Japan in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:32 IST

US brick-walled almost one million undocumented migrants in 12 months

Washington DC [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): United States border agents have stopped nearly one million undocumented migrants at the nation's southern border with Mexico in the past 12 months, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl