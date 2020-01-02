Taiwan military chief missing after chopper makes emergency landing

Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 02 (ANI): Taiwanese military chief of the general staff">Taiwanese military chief of the general staff is missing after the helicopter he was travelling in had to make an emergency landing in the northern part of the country, island nation's defence ministry said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik, many senior officials, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff, were on board the helicopter.

Control room lost the communication with the helicopter following the landing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

