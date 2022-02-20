Taiwan orders probe into Taiwanese athlete wearing Chinese uniform before Beijing Winter Olympics

Taipei [Taiwan], February 20 (ANI): Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang has ordered an investigation on Sunday into a Taiwanese speed skater Huang Yu-ting who posted a video of herself wearing a Chinese uniform shortly before the Beijing Winter Olympics began.

Su described Huang's action as "highly inappropriate," and said that the Sports Administration has been asked to investigate, as well as establish an oversight mechanism to regulate the behaviour of national team athletes when representing Taiwan abroad, reported Taipei Times.

"The athletes are competing for honours as Taiwan national team members. Their every move and comment is on display on the international stage, and they must act with discretion," Lo quoted Su as saying.

Huang, 33, caused controversy this month when she released a video on social media showing her training in the uniform of China's national team, reported Taipei Times.

Taiwanese Olympic officials chose Huang, one of only four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games as Taiwan's flag bearer at the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, despite calls from the public to remove her from the role.



Huang put the video on her Instagram page but removed it after attracting fierce online criticism in Taiwan, where many people view China, which claims the island as its own territory, as a grave threat to their freedom and way of life.

Many Taiwanese responded with messages such as, "You are a disgrace for kowtowing to China and showing no remorse for your stance"; and "It is a shame to see your arrogance and that you would taunt people in this manner," reported Taipei Times.

Huang said that she would not attend the Winter Olympics closing ceremony, and would not return to Taiwan with the national team.

Huang and her father, who is her coach, are taking a flight to the US to train for upcoming world championship speed skating events, she said.

The sports officials on Friday said that Lee Wen-yi Taiwan's first female Olympic Alpine skier, would carry Taiwan's flag at the ceremony. (ANI)

