Taiwan President expresses solidarity with India, offers help to combat COVID-19

Taipei [Taiwan], April 27 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed concern over the "rapid spread" of COVID-19 in India and also offered help to New Delhi to combat the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ing-wen wrote, "On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of #COVID19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help."

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, countries like the US, UK, EU, France, and Germany have offered help.



Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. (ANI)

