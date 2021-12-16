Taiwan President meets visiting French lawmakers, seeks support for peace

Taipei [Taiwan], December 16 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday met with the delegation of French lower house members and expressed her hope that their nation, along with other European Union members, would help ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region amid China's growing clout.

"As authoritarianism is on the rise around the world, it is important more than ever that democratic partners work together," Kyodo News quoted Tsai as saying.

Taiwan President also said this year marked progress in ties between Taiwan and France as the upper and the lower house of the country in May and November, respectively, passed resolutions supporting the self-ruled island's participation in international organizations.



According to the Japanese publication, Francois de Rugy, leader of the delegation that consists of members of the France-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group in the lower house, told Tsai that Taiwan and France "are expected to deepen cooperation and pay attention to issues concerning regional peace."

De Rugy had led an effort to get the lower house, called the National Assembly, to adopt the resolution calling for government support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including the World Health Organization, Kyodo News reported.

De Rugy further stated that he hopes France and Taiwan develop better cooperative relations, especially between their economies and in sectors such as semiconductor production and renewable energy.

The delegation arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a five-day visit. (ANI)

