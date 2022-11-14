Taiwan question is at the "very core of China's interests": Chinese Foreign Ministry

Bali [Indonesia], November 14 (ANI): On the sidelines of the G20 summit, China's President Xi Jinping discussed the Taiwan issue and explained China's position on it, saying the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese President said that it is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.

"He stressed that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations," the readout said.

"Anyone that seeks to split Taiwan from China will be violating the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation; the Chinese people will absolutely not let that happen!" it added.

Xi also had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on issues of strategic importance in bilateral ties as well as major global issues, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry readout of the meeting that took place between the heads of two states.

"The two sides should form a correct perception of each other's domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions," it said.

"China does not seek to change the existing international order or interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, and has no intention to challenge or displace the United States."



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden raised human rights issues in Tibet during his talks with Xi Jinping at Bali in Indonesia on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 Summit with concerns about Beijing's practices in Xinjiang and Hong Kong also figuring in the meeting.

A White House statement said that President Biden also raised US objections to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan".

He said one China policy of the US has not changed but Washington opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side.

"President Biden raised concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly. On Taiwan, he laid out in detail that our one China policy has not changed, the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side, and the world has an interest in the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

The two leaders discussed the importance of developing principles that would advance these goals and tasked their teams to discuss them further.

Moreover, the US President also emphasised that the United States and China must work together "to address transnational challenges - such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability including debt relief, health security, and global food security - because that is what the international community expects".

The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues. (ANI)

