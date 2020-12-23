Taiwan reports first Covid-19 local infection after eight months

Taipei [Taiwan], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Taiwan reported its first locally-infected COVID-19 case since April 12, the local epidemic monitoring agency said Tuesday.

The new case, a woman in her 30s, had come in close contact with a cargo flight pilot from New Zealand who was diagnosed Sunday, the agency said at a press conference.

A total of 167 people who came in contact with her were identified and are being tested, the agency said. Finding that the New Zealand pilot had visited several department stores before being diagnosed, the agency urged local people to take extra precautions and inform health authorities if they develop symptoms.



Meanwhile, three more people who travelled from the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has risen to 770 as of Tuesday. Seven of them died, 632 have recovered and 131 remain hospitalized, according to the agency.

The agency also announced that given the escalating COVID-19 epidemic in Britain, all travelers from the country and those having been there over the past 14 days will be sent to a specific quarantine center from Wednesday. They will be tested before being released from the center after the 14-day quarantine.

Flight crew members who went to Britain are asked to stay home for 14 days of isolation, according to the agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

