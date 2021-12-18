Taiwan, Singapore resume military cooperation after long hiatus: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], December 18 (ANI): Taiwan and Singapore have resumed military cooperation following a long hiatus.

In October 2019, Taiwan and Singapore signed the "National Defense Exchange and Security Cooperation Agreement."

However, as the pandemic raged on, and Singapore began engaging in exchanges with China's People's Liberation Army, Taiwan suspended military cooperation with the city-state, Taiwan News reported.



Singaporean army troops were stationed in barracks at a Taiwan Army base in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District earlier this week. They carried out parachute training on Monday at the Chaochou landing field in Pingtung County, per UDN.

Singapore Army troops have conducted airborne training in Pingtung in the past.

Taiwan-Singapore military cooperation first began in 1975, when Premier Chiang Ching-kuo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew signed an agreement to launch "Project Starlight." (ANI)

