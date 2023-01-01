Taiwan, Thailand celebrate arrival of 2023

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Thailand and Taiwan began the New Year celebrations with the display of huge fireworks at the skyline and all-night parties with breathtaking views, according to the visuals provided by Reuters.

Thailand's Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan temple was lit up with firecrackers and painted the sky in various colours.



Meanwhile, in Taiwan, fireworks illuminated the sky in Taipei, videos sourced from Reuters showed.



The fireworks were launched from the Taipei 101 building, which is not only the tallest building on the island but also one of the tallest in the world.





As soon as the clock touches 12 am, the entire world indulged in celebrations of the new year. The Philippines celebrated the end of 2022 with a massive firework display over Milan.

The city was a display of bright lights and colourful fireworks as Filipinos brought in the New Year.

In Australia, the dazzling fireworks lightened up the Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year's eve as the sky got painted with different colours.



Visuals sourced from Reuters showed Sydney Harbour Bridge in a well-lit state with flashy illuminations all around.

People in Auckland, New Zealand welcomed the New Year 2023 amid fireworks and light shows. As the clock strikes 12, the Auckland Tower lit up and fireworks erupted in the air. The citizens of Auckland stand beneath the tower donning headgear made with fairy lights. There is a light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge displaying different colours.

Meanwhile, in India, the new year celebrations begin in full swing to welcome the year 2023. In New Delhi, people were seen celebrating the new year with firecrackers. New Year celebrations are underway in Panaji in Goa. People in Mumbai gathered at Marine Drive to celebrate the New year. (ANI)

