Taiwan to emphasize achievements, commitment to democracy at Biden's Summit

Taipei [Taiwan], December 8 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Summit for Democracy', a Taipei official has said that Taiwan will highlight its democratic achievements and commitment to defending democracy during the conference hosted by the US.

Taiwan envoy to the US Hsiao Bi-khim and Digital Minister Audrey Tang will attend the summit on behalf of Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou said, adding that both the representatives will show Taiwan's brilliant democratic achievements to the world.

The spokesperson said, "Tang will emphasize Taiwan's commitment to defending democracy during the conference and share how the East Asian nation can improve governance through technology and digital democracy," Taiwan News reported citing CNA.

Ou said that the two will meet with the leaders and representatives of more than 100 democracies to discuss how to prevent the spread of authoritarianism, fight corruption, and promote human rights.



On December 9-10, President Biden is slated to host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, US Department of State informed.

The summit comes amid China's aggressive stance in the region including growing incursions in Taiwan.

Earlier on Monday, the US had called for additional cooperation with its allies to deter potential military aggression by China.

The statement came from the US Department of Defence (DOD) while summing up the conclusions of 'Global Posture Review', initiated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in March.

A week ago, the US administration had also expressed "deep concerns" upon the reports that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (ANI)

