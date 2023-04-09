Taiwan tracks 42 rival military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country after China announces drills

Taipei [Taiwan], April 8 (ANI): As China announced military drills, at least 42 Chinese military aircraft have been detected around Taiwan, with 29 crossing the country's northern, central, and southern median line, on Saturday, Taiwan News reported citing the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Alongside aircraft, there were eight Chinese military ships which were also confirmed, according to an official press release.

The 29 aircraft which crossed the Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), including J-10s, 11s and J-16 models. They reportedly flew into Taiwan's southwest ADIZ.

The majority of the Taiwan Strait, a portion of Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, and the East China Sea are all included in Taiwan's ADIZ.



Following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday this week, China responded by announcing a massive, three-day military exercise surrounding Taiwan.

Earlier, the MND reported that between Friday morning (April 7) and Saturday am (April 8), it had detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and three navy vessels in the vicinity of Taiwan (April 8). According to Taiwan's defence ministry, four of the detected aircraft--a SU-30, a Y-8 RECCE, and two J-16s had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.

Taiwan has never been governed by the Chinese Communist Party, but Beijing claims it is part of its territory and seeks "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan.

Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to the breakaway country in August last year. China raised objections to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

This time, Taiwan has retaliated by sending aircraft, naval boats, and land-based missiles to observe PLA planes and ships. (ANI)

