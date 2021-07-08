Taiwan vows to defends it sovereignty as Xi pledges reunification

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): Vowing to defend its sovereignty, Taiwan urged China to stop military coercion and political oppression against the island.

This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reunify Taiwan during an event to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

On June 1, Xi pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.



Reacting to Xi's remarks, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship in the name of national rejuvenation internally and attempting to alter the international order with its hegemonic ambitions externally, Focus Taiwan reported.

"We urge the other side of the strait to learn from history and push for democratic reforms," the MAC said, calling on the CCP to stop expansionist behaviour and to act as a responsible party in promoting regional peace.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. (ANI)

