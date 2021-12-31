Taiwan will help Lithuania to switch market from China: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], December 31 (ANI): Taiwan has announced that it will help Lithuania shift its market from China and expand its supply chain security with democratic allies, reported local media.

"We firmly believe that Taiwan, Lithuania, and all those who support the relationship between the two countries are on the right side of history and that democracy will prevail," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Joanne Ou said.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the UK held a telephone conference with US Secretary Antony Blinken and all stressed their support for Lithuania as it faces China's threats, reported Taiwan News.

The four countries said they would stand with Lithuania, which has faced multiple forms of coercion from China after strengthening ties with Taiwan, US State Department had said in a statement.

Joanne Ou praised the moral courage of the foreign ministers and Lithuania for upholding democratic values. She called on other democratic countries to support the Baltic country.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has also pointed out that it sent an economic and trade delegation to Lithuania in October and signed six memorandum of understanding (MOU). In addition, Taiwan helped Lithuanian businesses participate in this year's Food Taipei expo, according to Taiwan News.

It came as the Baltic nation is facing threats from China and Beijing's aggression against the country increased more after it allowed Taiwan to open its representative's office in Lithuania. The office acts as the embassy of Taiwan.(ANI)



