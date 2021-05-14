Taiwanese company mocks Chinese manufacturing as 'low-quality'

Beijing [China], May 14 (ANI): A Taiwanese computer hardware maker has mocked Chinese manufacturing by calling it 'low-quality' and touted its products as Taiwan-made.

Gigabyte Technology, a Taipei-based manufacturer specialising in motherboards and graphical processing units (GPUs), has become the target of a boycott in mainland China after in a recent advertisement asserted that the company insists on making its products in Taiwan, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"Unlike other brands that have opted for low-cost and low-quality contract manufacturing in China, Gigabyte Technology is committed to producing excellent and high-performing components and laptops. As a Taiwan-based laptop and component manufacturer, we ensure that 90 per cent of our laptops are made locally in Taiwan," the advertisement read.

This drew the attention of the Communist Youth League of China, a message from them on the Chinese micro-blogging site read: "Gigabyte, who gave you so much courage?"

Gigabyte, which has been operating a factory in the eastern Chinese industrial hub of Ningbo since 2003, apologised soon after.



"You don't stand a chance any more," one Weibo user commented on Gigabyte's post. "Seriously, don't waste your energy. You have crossed the red line of the central government."

As expected, Gigabyte products disappeared from most major Chinese e-commerce platforms, SCMP reported. The share price of Taiwan-listed Gigabyte fell nearly 20 per cent between Tuesday and Wednesday as tech stocks in global markets are taking a beating.

The two countries have been locked in a political dispute for over 70 years.

China regards Taiwan as a "breakaway province" and has said that it wouldn't mind using force to claim it. At the same time, Beijing has also accused Washington and Taipei of promoting independence.

Technology equipment is Taiwan's top export to China. Information and communication technology products make up half of Taiwan's total exports. Between July and September, USD 27.2 billion of Taiwan's USD 90 billion in exports went to China. Those numbers come from Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade. (ANI)

